LAURINBURG — Barbara Jacobs Smith, age 80 of Laurinburg passed away on Thursday, January 9, 2020.

Barbara was born October 21, 1939, a loving daughter of the late Whiteford and Mona Taylor Jacobs in McColl, South Carolina. She was the loving and devoted wife of 60 years to the late Bobby Smith. She dedicated her life to loving and caring for her family as a homemaker and retired as the switchboard operator with J.P. Stevens, Inc. Before her illness, she served as a member of New Hope Baptist Church. She will forever be cherished for her legacy of loved given to her family.

In addition to her parents and husband, Barbara is preceded in death by her children, Richard Allen Smith, Patty Smith Weatherford and brother, Buddy Jacobs.

Barbara leaves behind her adoring grandchildren, Michael Thomas Johnson, Brooke W. McQueen (Jordan), Shannyn Clark (Garry) and her great grandchildren, Hayden Johnson, Colton Johnson, Skyler Peele, Austin Peele, Payton Parker, Sawyer McQueen, along with a host of loving family friends.

The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Richard Boles Funeral Service followed by a private graveside service in Hillside Memorial Park.