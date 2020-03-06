LAURINBURG — Beckam Bennett Hatcher was born July 31, 2019, a precious son to Keith and Misty Barber Hatcher of Laurinburg. He shared his infectious smile and joy to each person he touch or encountered. Loved and cherished by his family and many friends, Beckam entered his heavenly home at the age of 19 months on Sunday, March 1, 2020.

Along with his parents, Keith and Misty, Beckam leaves behind his brothers, Bentley Kaden Hatcher, Logan Blake Hatcher, and sisters, Paiglyn Clark of Rockingham, Krystal Hill of Laurinburg; grandparents, Jimmy and Betty Hatcher of Laurel Hill, Ted and Joyce Barber of Star; his aunt, Stacey B. Gilman (Andrew) of Seagrove, and cousins, Hawkins, and Finnley Gilman; uncle, Terry Hatcher (Jessica) of Springs, TX and cousins, Samuel, Gabriel , and Daniel Hatcher, along with a host of loving family, friends and his little friends at Trinity Child Care.

Visitation will be Sunday evening, 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. at Richard Boles Funeral Service.

A Celebration of Life Service will be 6:00 p.m., Monday, March 9, 2020 in the Richard Boles Funeral Service Chapel.