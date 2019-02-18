LAURINBURG — Benjamin Franklin Ormand III, beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend, went to be with his Lord on Saturday, February 16, 2019.

A memorial service will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at Faith Presbyterian Church, officiated by Rev. Jeffrey Mercer and Rev. James Bumgardner. The family will receive friends immediately following the service in the church fellowship hall.

He was the husband of Donna McFarland Ormand and the son of the late Dr. Ben F. and Kathleen Walker Ormand. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Kimberly Ormand Craig. To cherish his memory, he leaves two sons, Benjamin F. Ormand IV and Robert Mitchell Ormand; two wonderful daughters-in-law, Tanya Hausner Ormand and Kristi Stubbs Ormand of Charlotte; and one son-in-law, Cary Howard Craig of Laurinburg.

He also leaves four beautiful grandchildren, Zane Craig, Katie Ormand, Jack Ormand and Robert Ormand. During his childhood, he loved the outdoors, especially fishing and swimming. He often did competitive diving in high school. His love for camping often took him to rustic campsites in the hills of West Virginia where he spent summers with his grandparents. During his teenage years, he enjoyed scouting and received his Eagle Scout Award in 1958. As an adult, he continued to pursue his fishing hobby with trips to secret ponds and lakes throughout the Carolinas. Even his wife could not locate his hideouts.

Next to fishing, he loved many sports, especially baseball. The Ormand men visited many ballparks over the years, but his favorite was going to the World Series in New Orleans. However, the New York Yankees had a special place in his heart. Often, he said that he hoped there will be baseball games in heaven. Ben's mission in life during the last 38 years was to serve the members of the AA community. He was a friend and mentor to many in the Fellowship, but he appreciated how much they aided him in his personal journey.

Ben was a devoted member of Faith Presbyterian Church which he served faithfully for many years. He appreciated all of his friends in the church and community. Limited to mobility due to visual impairment, he was grateful for all the rides and services offered to him daily. During his extended illness, he appreciated the services of the Hospice team. Family and friends in the church and the community gave him peace and happiness.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Faith Presbyterian Church, 2220 Elm Ave., Laurinburg, NC 28352 or Scotland Regional Hospice, PO Box 1033, Laurinburg, NC 28353. Visitation will be 4:00-6:00 p.m. Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at McDougald Funeral Home and Crematorium.

