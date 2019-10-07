WAGRAM — First Lady Bernice McPhatter Gorham, wife of the Reverend Dr. Johnie W. Gorham, pastor of Shady Grove Missionary Baptist Church of Raeford, NC, peacefully departed her earthly life on Friday, October 4, 2019, at the Reid Heart Center/Moore Memorial Hospital, Pinehurst.

A long-time educator, she taught in the Scotland County School System for 35 years. A devoted civil leader, she spent the last 12 years serving as a member of the Wagram Town Council.

She is survived by her husband, Reverend Dr. Johnie W. Gorham; one daughter, La Vonda Gorham Kinloch; two grandchildren, Mikayla Kinloch, and Weslee Kinloch.

A visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, October 9, 2019, at Shady Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 7348 Laurinburg Road, Raeford, NC with an Order of Eastern Star Ceremony at 6 p.m.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, October 10, 2019, at Nazareth Missionary Baptist Church, 21520 Raeford Road, Wagram, NC - the Reverend Darrell D. Gibson, Jr., presiding.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in honor of Bernice McPhatter Gorham to Shady Grove Missionary Baptist Church 7348 Laurinburg Road Raeford, NC 28376.

Purcell Funeral Home & Cremation Services LLC – Laurinburg is serving the family.