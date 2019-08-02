ROCKINGHAM — Mrs. Bertha McDonald Age 66 Died Wednesday July 31 at Pruitt Health in Rockingham NC.

Funeral Services will be held Tuesday August 6 at 2:00 pm at Upper Room Holiness Church in Bennettsville, SC. Bishop Willie Gibson is officiating. Burial will follow at Hillside Memorial Park Cemetery in Laurinburg.

She is survived by her mother Annie Pearl Montgomery if Laurinburg, her son Clarence(Danielle) McDonald of Springfield, MA daughter Amanda McDonald of Laurinburg, 2 Brothers Lee Gibson of Springfield, MA and Willie Montgomery of Laurinburg and 3 sisters Betty Campbell, Annie McCall and Jessie Montgomery all of Laurinburg. 11 grandchildren and 2 Great Grandchildren.