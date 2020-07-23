LAURINBURG — Bessie Beverly Lee, age 93 of Laurinburg passed away Tuesday, July 21, 2020.

Bessie, the daughter of the late Alex Beverly and Mary Stubbs Beverly was born May 15, 1927 in Marlboro County, South Carolina. She was the loving and devoted wife of 51 years to the late Everette Lee, Sr. She retired after more than 31 years in the textile industry, and later from Winn-Dixie Grocery Stores. Before her illness, she served as a member of the Gibson Baptist Church. Bessie was a hard-working lady, a caring and devoted mother and grandmother who loved sharing time with her family and special friends.

Along with her parents and husband, she is preceded in death by all siblings, Lois Herndon, Willie Beverly, Mary Catherine Wiles and James "Bird" Beverly.

Bessie is survived by her daughter, Joyce Oletta Lee Grooms and husband, Willie Grooms, of Laurinburg; a son, Everette Lee, Jr., of Hope Mills; three grandchildren, five great grandchildren, two great-great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, July 27, 2020 at the Richard Boles Funeral Service Chapel officiated by Rev. Dewayne Powers. Entombment will follow the service in Laurinburg Memorial Park. Visitation will be on Sunday evening, from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. at Richard Boles Funeral Service.

The family requests in lieu of flowers for memorials to be given to Scotland County Humane Society, 1401 W. Blvd, Laurinburg, NC 28352 or Baptist Children's Home of North Carolina, P. O. 338, Thomasville, NC 27361

Due to the current COVID-19 Mandates to ensure public safety, facial mask or coverings are requested and attendance for all services will be limited.