1/
Bessie Beverly Lee
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bessie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

LAURINBURG — Bessie Beverly Lee, age 93 of Laurinburg passed away Tuesday, July 21, 2020.

Bessie, the daughter of the late Alex Beverly and Mary Stubbs Beverly was born May 15, 1927 in Marlboro County, South Carolina. She was the loving and devoted wife of 51 years to the late Everette Lee, Sr. She retired after more than 31 years in the textile industry, and later from Winn-Dixie Grocery Stores. Before her illness, she served as a member of the Gibson Baptist Church. Bessie was a hard-working lady, a caring and devoted mother and grandmother who loved sharing time with her family and special friends.

Along with her parents and husband, she is preceded in death by all siblings, Lois Herndon, Willie Beverly, Mary Catherine Wiles and James "Bird" Beverly.

Bessie is survived by her daughter, Joyce Oletta Lee Grooms and husband, Willie Grooms, of Laurinburg; a son, Everette Lee, Jr., of Hope Mills; three grandchildren, five great grandchildren, two great-great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, July 27, 2020 at the Richard Boles Funeral Service Chapel officiated by Rev. Dewayne Powers. Entombment will follow the service in Laurinburg Memorial Park. Visitation will be on Sunday evening, from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. at Richard Boles Funeral Service.

The family requests in lieu of flowers for memorials to be given to Scotland County Humane Society, 1401 W. Blvd, Laurinburg, NC 28352 or Baptist Children's Home of North Carolina, P. O. 338, Thomasville, NC 27361

Due to the current COVID-19 Mandates to ensure public safety, facial mask or coverings are requested and attendance for all services will be limited.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Laurinburg Exchange from Jul. 23 to Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
26
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Richard Boles Funeral Service
Send Flowers
JUL
27
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Richard Boles Funeral Service
Send Flowers
JUL
27
Entombment
Laurinburg Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Richard Boles Funeral Service
13640 Andrew Jackson Hwy.
Laurinburg, NC 28352
(910) 291-0066
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved