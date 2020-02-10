RAEFORD — Ms. Bettie Jo Todd Bacot of Raeford, formerly of Laurinburg, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital in Pinehurst at the age of 84.

Bettie was born in Columbus County on December 12, 1935, to the late Collins Todd and Geneva Beck Todd. She was preceded in death by her brothers, M.C. Todd and Bill Todd and a sister Martha Ann Todd. She loved playing cards with her friends and reading the Bible daily.

She is survived by a daughter Kathy Bacot Brewer and her husband Dennis of Raeford, NC; a son, Bernie Bacot and his wife Cindy of Laurinburg, NC; three grandchildren, Derek Bacot, Amy Bacot both of Laurel Hill, NC; Katie Brewer Stubbs and her husband Jacob of Boone, NC; two sisters, Lynda Todd Morton and her husband Wayne, Merry Kay Todd Pierson and her husband Steve all of Jacksonville, NC; a brother Bobby Todd of Winston-Salen, NC.

A memorial service will be held at 1:00 pm Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020 at Crumpler Funeral Home Chapel, 131 Harris Avenue, Raeford, NC.

Online condolences may be made at www.crumplerfuneralhome.com