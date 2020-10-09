1/1
Betty Lou Hill Hersman
LAURINBURG — Betty Lou Hill Hersman, daughter of the late Joe Cecil Hill and Virginia Elizabeth Venable Hill was born January 2, 1950 in Marlboro County, South Carolina. She was the devoted wife to Smith "Sandy" Hersman. Formerly, Betty was an arts and crafts teacher in the community college system, then worked many years in sales advertising for the radio and the Steals and Deals Paper. She served as a member of the First United Methodist Church. Betty was talented in crafting, crocheting, flower arranging, and a collector of snowmen. Her greatest joy was spending time with family, especially her grandchildren. She will forever be remembered as a devoted wife, loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. Betty passed away Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at the age of 70.

Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by sister, Betty Hale.

Betty leaves behind to cherish her memory, husband, Smith "Sandy" Hersman , of the home; sons, Jack Wooten (Breana) of Laurel Hill, Chris Knight (Terri) of Laurinburg; brother, James Hill of Arizona; sisters, Brenda Prevatte, Ann Tyson, Bonnie Riley, all of Laurel Hill; grandchildren, Alexis Wooten, Waylon W. Wooten, Jameson C. Wooten, Aislen Gallops, Ethan Knight, Dawson Scott, along with many loving family and friends.

A Graveside service will be at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 14, 2020 in Hillside Memorial Park, officiated by Pastor Bobby Tyson. The family will receive friends prior to the service on Wednesday from 1:00 until 2:00 p.m. at the cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to the Alzheimer's Association. Services entrusted to Richard Boles Funeral Service.

COVID-19 mandates require facial masks or coverings and limited attendance for services.



Published in Laurinburg Exchange from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Richard Boles Funeral Service
13640 Andrew Jackson Hwy.
Laurinburg, NC 28352
(910) 291-0066
