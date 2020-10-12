1/
Betty Lou Hill Hersman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

LAURINBURG — Betty Lou Hill Hersman, daughter of the late Joe Cecil Hill and Virginia Elizabeth Venable Hill was born January 2, 1950 in Marlboro County, South Carolina.

A Graveside service will be at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 14, 2020 in Hillside Memorial Park, officiated by Pastor Bobby Tyson. The family will receive friends prior to the service on Wednesday from 1:00 until 2:00 p.m. at the Richard Boles Funeral Service Chapel.

Services entrusted to Richard Boles Funeral Service.

COVID-19 mandates require facial masks or coverings and limited attendance for services.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Laurinburg Exchange from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
14
Visitation
01:00 PM
Hillside Memorial Park
Send Flowers
OCT
14
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Hillside Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Richard Boles Funeral Service
13640 Andrew Jackson Hwy.
Laurinburg, NC 28352
(910) 291-0066
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved