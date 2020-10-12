LAURINBURG — Betty Lou Hill Hersman, daughter of the late Joe Cecil Hill and Virginia Elizabeth Venable Hill was born January 2, 1950 in Marlboro County, South Carolina.

A Graveside service will be at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 14, 2020 in Hillside Memorial Park, officiated by Pastor Bobby Tyson. The family will receive friends prior to the service on Wednesday from 1:00 until 2:00 p.m. at the Richard Boles Funeral Service Chapel.

COVID-19 mandates require facial masks or coverings and limited attendance for services.