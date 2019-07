LAURINBURG — Betty M. Gibson 60, of Laurinburg, passed away Saturday, July 13, 2019.

Funeral service will be 2:00 pm Friday, July 19, 2019, at Fairley's Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, Laurinburg. Burial will follow in the Matthews Memorial Garden Spring Branch, Wagram. Services are entrusted to Purcell Funeral Home & Cremation Services.

Condolences can be made at purcellfuneralhomes.com.