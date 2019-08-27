LAURINBURG — Betty Pearson Pate, 89, passed away on Monday, August 26, 2019 at Scottish Pines Rehabilitation and Nursing Center.

Born April 30, 1930, in Scotland County, she was the daughter of the late Vester and Edna Adams Pearson. She attended Saint Luke United Methodist Church and was a former secretary with Sinclair Lumber Company. Betty enjoyed going on cruises and frequenting yard sales.

She is survived by two step-sons, Jim Pate of Pinehurst and Ben Pate of West End. At her request, services will be private.

McDougald Funeral Home and Crematorium is serving the family.

