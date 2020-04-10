LAUREL HILL — Mr. Billy J. Shoemake, 80 years old of Laurel Hill, passed to his Heavenly home on April 8, 2020.

Due to the COVID-19 Mandates, A private graveside service for family only will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 11, 2020 at the Fletcher's Chapel Wesleyan Chapel Cemetery officiated by Rev. Andy Stewart. A Celebration of life service is being planned for a later date.

The family requests in lieu of flowers that memorial donations be given to Fletcher's Chapel Wesleyan Church, 1649 Highway 381 North, McColl, SC 29570.

