Billy J. Shoemake (1939 - 2020)
Graveside service
Saturday, Apr. 11, 2020
1:00 PM
Fletcher's Chapel Wesleyan Chapel Cemetery
Obituary
LAUREL HILL — Mr. Billy J. Shoemake, 80 years old of Laurel Hill, passed to his Heavenly home on April 8, 2020.

Due to the COVID-19 Mandates, A private graveside service for family only will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 11, 2020 at the Fletcher's Chapel Wesleyan Chapel Cemetery officiated by Rev. Andy Stewart. A Celebration of life service is being planned for a later date.

The family requests in lieu of flowers that memorial donations be given to Fletcher's Chapel Wesleyan Church, 1649 Highway 381 North, McColl, SC 29570.

Published in Laurinburg Exchange from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2020
