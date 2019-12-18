ROWLAND — Billy Johnson Stone of Rowland was born in Robeson County in a small community of McDonald, Thursday, January 21, 1932 to the late Albert Haynes Stone and Bertha Hall Stone and was born into eternity Sunday, December 15, 2019 at his home.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by one sister: Margaret Moody; four brothers: Howard Stone, Lindsey Stone, George Stone and Hubert Stone.

Mr. Stone was raised in the rural community of McDonald, NC; he graduated from Rowland High School. In his early years of adulthood he was a farmer with the McNair's Farming Co., after which he joined the Robeson County Sheriff's Department where he retired as a Sergeant with 27 years. Following his retirement he would assist and take his place in the local family store in Rowland. Mr. Stone enjoyed fishing, hunting, boat skiing and most of all spending time

with his family.

He is survived by his wife of 66 years: Rosa Mae Arnette Stone; two daughters: Teresa Stone of Pinehurst and Debbie Jones of Laurinburg; one son: Ricky Stone and wife Karen Graham Stone of Rowland; one sister: Jean Baily of Waxhaw; four grandchildren: Steven Stone and wife Sarah, Blake Chestnut and wife Caroline, Kyle Stone and Jason Chestnut; four great grandchildren: Addie Chestnut, Emma Kate Stone, Lorelei Chestnut and Thomas Stone as well as many nephews

and nieces.

The family will receive friends from 10:30 AM until 12:30 PM Thursday, December 19, 2019 at Bole Funeral Home in Rowland.

Funeral Service will be 2:30 PM, Thursday, December 19, 2019 at the First Baptist Church in Rowland, followed by a private burial.

In Lieu of flowers: memorials may be made to: Scotland Regional Hospice, 610 Lauchwood Dr., Laurinburg, NC 28352; First Baptist Church of Rowland, Po Box 387, Rowland, NC 28383; , Grand Central Station,P.O. Box 4777, New York, NY 10163-4777

Boles Funeral Home in Rowland is serving the family.