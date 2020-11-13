HOKE — Billy Ray Ingram, son of the late Thomas Hardy Ingram and Ida Ruth Carpenter Ingram was born December 2, 1943 in Hoke County, North Carolina.

He was the loving and devoted husband to the late Pansy Jean Parker Ingram. He and Pansy loved sharing time at the beach, shagging and surf fishing together. He retired after many years from Burlington Industries and later from the North Carolina Department of Transportation in bridge maintenance. He enjoyed working on old cars, fishing and sharing time with his family. Billy passed away on November 10, 2020 at the age of 76.

Billy is survived by his son, Chris Ingram (Ave Jo) of Wagram; brother, Joe Mac Ingram of Laurinburg, and sister, Margaret Louise Ingram Hayes of Ocean Isle Beach; his grandchildren, Charles Ingram Jr., Derek Ingram, Thomas Hardy Ingram, Larry McMillan; great grandchildren, Lauren Elizabeth Ingram, Dezaray Ingram, Derek Ingram, Jr., Thomas Ingram, Jr., Tessia Grace Ingram, Talon Elijah Ingram; and a host of loving family and friends.

No services are planned at this time.