LAURINBURG —Billy Shaw Perkins, age 82 of Laurinburg passed away Tuesday, October 8, 2019.

Billy was born April 25, 1937 in Scotland County, only son of the late Alton Floyd Perkins and Elizabeth Perkins Ingram, and lovingly raised by his late step father, Maybon Ingram. He retired as a Lieutenant with the Laurinburg Police Department after 30 years of dedicated service. He served as a member of Scotland County Law Enforcement Association, North Carolina Peace Officers Association and the Retired Governmental Association. In his spare time, Billy enjoyed fishing. His greatest joy was sharing time with his family.

He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Teresa Baxley Perkins, of the home; sons, Billy Shaw Perkins, Jr., Alton Floyd Perkins (Buck), John Wesley Perkins and daughter, Kimberly Perkins Beaver (Blair); sister, Jerri Perkins Smith; grandchildren, Nick Perkins, Hannah Beaver, Noah Beaver, Madison Beaver and a host of loving family and many friends.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m., Saturday, October 12, 2019 at the Richard Boles Funeral Service Chapel, officiated by Rev. Allen Gibson. Burial will follow in Old Hillside Cemetery. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 10:00 until 11 a.m., on Saturday at the funeral home.