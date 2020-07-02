FAYETTEVILLE — Bonnie Jean Peele Nemerov, 81, passed away on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at Pinehurst Health andRehabilitation Center.

A funeral service will be 4:00 p.m. Sunday, July 5, 2020 at the Bumgarner Family Funeral Service and Crematorium Chapel, officiated by Rev. Harry Clark. Burial will follow in Hillside Memorial Park. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, seating may be limited.

Born March 6, 1939 in Scotland County, she was a daughter of the late Thomas Charles and Addie Mae Clark Peele. Passionate about gardening and antiquing, Mom filled her days with the enjoyment brought by "getting dirt under her nails" or scouring estate sales for other's unwanted treasures. Yet while she loved these things, her true joy came from her ability to brighten the lives of those around her. She showcased her nurturing demeanor with a quick-witted joke or smile—always a beacon of comfort and strength in all who's life she touched. Her philosophy was" You should always eat your dessert first—you never know what might happen…": wise words practiced by a woman who had a sincere zeal for life and a love for her family that knew no bounds in its grace, compassion and empathy. Placing the needs of others above her own was commonplace as she repeatedly proved herself to be the perfect 2am confidant—reassuring her children and grandchildren to follow their own heart without fear of judgement, and gently encouraging us to navigate life's waters… even if it meant creating a few waves along the way.

Though she has left this world, I know that her primary concern would be for those she left behind, and undoubtedly is watching from Heaven saying: "When tomorrow starts without me— please try to understand, that an angel came and called my name and took me by the hand. The angel said my place was ready, in Heaven far above, and that I'd have to leave behind all those I dearly love. But when I walked through Heaven's gates, you must know I felt so much at home; For God and waiting family smiled at me and told me "welcome home!" So, when the tomorrows start without her, we'll know we're not far apart… and every time we think of her, she'll be close by as always— right there in our hearts.

She is survived by her children, Stuart Nemerov (Jay Strmiska) of Evanston, IL, Steven Gibson (Lisa) of Las Vegas, NV, Susan Gibson of Richmond, VA, and Kelly Gibson (Teri) of Sanford, NC; daughter-in-law, Samantha Gibson of Fuquay Varina, NC; sisters, Martha McDaniel and Doris Morton, both of Laurinburg, and Ruby Carnahan of San Antonio, TX; brothers, Joe Peele of Hamlet, and Harold Peele (Patsy) of Laurinburg; grandchildren, Morgan Jean Shephard, Sophie, Jackson, Sonny, Summer, Skyler, Justin, and Jordan. She is preceded in death by her son, Kevin Gibson, her sister, Marjorie Medlock, and her brother, John Peele.

