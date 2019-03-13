DAYTONA BEACH, F.L. — Bradley David Moore Age 38 of Daytona Beach, FL, formerly of Laurinburg, NC, and Chesaning, MI, passed away on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 after a tragic motorcycle accident.

A Memorial service will be held at 4:00pm on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at Nelson-House Funeral Homes Martin Chapel in Chesaning, MI with Reverend Timothy Woycik officiating. Visitation will take place from 2:00pm until the service.

Bradley was born on October 28, 1980 to Edward Moore and Shelley Howell in Saginaw, MI. He graduated from Scotland High School in Laurinburg, NC in 1999. He also earned his Associate's degree, CCNA, and CCNP certification from ITT Technical Institute. Brad worked as a Network Engineer for MASCO/Top Build for 13 years.

Brad had many hobbies in his life. He loved making music and going to concerts, fishing and hunting, and playing poker and pool. He also enjoyed rollercoasters, tattoos, and races. Brad was a gifted mechanic and spent countless hours working on various vehicles. Most of all, he loved being with his family and friends, especially spending time with his 3 nephews, Landon, Masen, and Gavin.

Bradley is survived by his sister, Timmery (Curt) Rogers; his brother, Casey (Rachel) Dougan; his nephews, Landon, Masen, and Gavin Rogers; his aunts, Gayle (Dion) Couture, Lynda Goward, and Sally Royce; his uncle, Bill (Evelyn) Moore; his long-time friend and roommate, Korry Noyes; as well as many cousins and other close friends.

He is predeceased by his father, Edward Moore; his mother, Shelley Tarlton; his grandparents, Ezra and Frances Moore; his grandmother, Rena Coppersmith; his uncles, Richard Moore, Jim Royce, and David Cousineau; and his cousin and best friend, Matthew Moore.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Ronald McDonald House. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.nelson-house.com.