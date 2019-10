LUMBERTON — Brenda Faye Hall Thompson, 59, of Lumberton died on Sept. 30, 2019.

She will be funeralized on Oct. 6, 2019 at 3 p.m. at Sandy Grove Missionary Baptist Church in Maxton, NC. Visitation will be at noon to 5 p.m. at Lawrence Jackson Funeral Home chapel in Laurinburg, NC. The burial will follow at McLeod Cemetery in Maxton, NC.

Survivors; Sons, ShKara Hall of Red Springs, NC, Marcus McGirt of Lumberton, NC, Jayquan Hall of Asheville, NC; Daughter, Latoya McRae of Red Springs, NC