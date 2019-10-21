LAURINBURG — Brenda Whited Britt, age 79 of Laurinburg, passed to her Heavenly home on Friday, October 18, 2019.

Funeral services will be conducted 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at New Hope Baptist Church officiated by Pastor Michael Malpass. A private burial will follow in Hillside Memorial Park.

Brenda was a loving daughter of the late William John Whited and Ruby Buckley Whited, born August 20, 1940 in Charleston, West Virginia. She was preceded in death by her devoted husband of 59 years, Morris Earl Britt, Jr. in 2018. She retired after many years of service as an Administrative Assistant with Abbott Laboratories. Brenda served as a faithful member of New Hope Baptist Church where she enjoyed singing in the choir, participating with WMU and helping anywhere needed. She and Morris enjoyed traveling and spending time at their lake house. She was a member of the Garden Club and loved playing the card games, Bridge and Bunco. Brenda's greatest joy was sharing her time with her family and they will forever remember her as a wonderful, loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother who was always there for each of them.

Along with her parents and husband, she is preceded in death by her great grandchildren, Blaine Hinson and Corbin Britt Brenda is survived by three sons, Mark Britt (Bonnie) of Mint Hill, Tony Britt (Alicia) of Concord, Shawn Britt (Ashley) of Midland, and her grandchildren, Caitlin B. Hinson, Austin Britt, Joshua Britt, Clay Britt, Kate Britt, Adilynn Britt, Adam Britt; great grandchildren, Nolan Hinson, and twins, Isla and Iris Hinson. She also leaves behind her brother, John Mark Whited (Donna) of Layton, UT and sister, Karen Whited Rossie of Fayetteville, along with her nieces, nephews and many loving friends.

Visitation will be from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday evening at Richard Boles Funeral Service.

The family requests for memorial donations to be given in her memory to New Hope Baptist Building Fund, 11480 Hasty Road, Laurinburg, NC 28352 or the Parkinson's Foundation.

Services entrusted to Richard Boles Funeral Service.