NEWVILLE, Pennsylvania — Byron E. Dunn was born January 10, 1924 in North Carolina. She left this world October 17, 2019 in her home in Newville, Pennsylvania surrounded by loved ones.

She was a member of St. David's Episcopal Church in Laurinburg, NC. She was an avid Tar Heels Basketball Fan, never missed a game. She loved mowing and tending to her flowers. She was an avid reader and her kindle was always at her side. She loved westerns, Wheel of Fortune, Jeopardy and AFV. She was loved and will be missed by her family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, William Cullen and Ethel F. Edwards. She is survived by her son, Sammy Joe Dunn and his wife, Dawn of Newville, PA; her grandchildren, Jessica Dunn (Kevin Cassidy) of Hamlet, NC, Courtney Dunn (George Rhoades) of Newville, PA, Michael Jones (Heather Jones) of Mt Holly Springs, PA; her great grandchildren, Nolan Jones, and Maxwell Jones of Mt Holly Springs, PA.

A visitation will be held November 1, 2019 between the hours of 6 pm to 8 pm at McDougald Funeral Home and Crematorium, 305 E. Church Street, Laurinburg, NC 28352.