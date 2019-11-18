RED SPRINGS — Callie Mae Clark Oxendine, age 82 of Red Springs, passed away Thursday, November 14, 2019.
Funeral services will be conducted 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at the Richard Boles Funeral Service Chapel, officiated by Rev. Don Carter of Clinton, NC. The family will receive friends from 1:00 until 2:00 p.m. prior to the service on Tuesday at the funeral home. She will be laid to rest in a private burial following the service in One Way Bible Church Cemetery, Maxton, NC.
Services entrusted to Richard Boles Funeral Service.