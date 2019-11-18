Callie Mae Clark Oxendine

Service Information
Richard Boles Funeral Service
13640 Andrew Jackson Hwy.
Laurinburg, NC
28352
(910)-291-0066
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Richard Boles Funeral Service
13640 Andrew Jackson Hwy.
Laurinburg, NC 28352
Funeral
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
2:00 PM
Richard Boles Funeral Service
13640 Andrew Jackson Hwy.
Laurinburg, NC 28352
Obituary
RED SPRINGS — Callie Mae Clark Oxendine, age 82 of Red Springs, passed away Thursday, November 14, 2019.

Funeral services will be conducted 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at the Richard Boles Funeral Service Chapel, officiated by Rev. Don Carter of Clinton, NC. The family will receive friends from 1:00 until 2:00 p.m. prior to the service on Tuesday at the funeral home. She will be laid to rest in a private burial following the service in One Way Bible Church Cemetery, Maxton, NC.

Services entrusted to Richard Boles Funeral Service.
Published in Laurinburg Exchange from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2019
