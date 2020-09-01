CONWAY, SC — Carole Suzanne "Sue" Smith, age 78 of Pulaski passed away Thursday, August 27, 2020 at her home surrounded by family. Born October 8, 1941 in Conway, South Carolina she was the daughter of the late Harold Ward Robinett & Margaret Geneva McCormack Robinett. Her brother, Daniel Wayne Robinett and sister, Margaret "Peggy" Cullens also preceded her in death. Following nursing school, Sue joined the United States Air Force where she served as a pediatric, surgical and flight nurse. After obtaining the rank of Captain, Sue left the military to raise a family. Eventually returning to her nursing career, she served in numerous positions culminating her career in the Home Health field. Growing up in Conway, South Carolina Sue loved everything associated with the beach and the Grand Strand area. Sue had three true loves in her life, her two daughters, her six grandchildren and traveling.

She spoke often of camping trips she took with her family, as well as her British Isles Cruise and the thrill of experiencing the many historical places she visited.

Sue is survived by her

Daughters

Erica Smith – Raeford, NC

Allyson (Michael) Osteen – Pulaski, VA

Grandchildren

Grant Osteen, Jon Osteen, Natalie Osteen, Kendall Jenkins, Dalton Jenkins and Gracie Jenkins

Brother

Jon H. (Michelle) Robinett – Conway, SC

The family will receive friends starting at 1:00 PM until service time Wednesday at the Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM – Wednesday, September 2, 2020 in the Bower Funeral Home- Chapel, Pulaski with Pastor Don Malpass of Laurel Hill, NC officiating. She will be laid to rest at the Southwest Virginia Veteran's Cemetery in Dublin where she will receive full military honors.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that memorials be sent to the City of Refuge Pulaski www.cityofrefugepc.org, 5308 Hatcher Road, Dublin, VA 24084.

To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com

Bower Funeral Homes, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the family.