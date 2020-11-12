RALEIGH — Carolyn Cannady Evans of Magnolia Glen Senior Community in Raleigh, North Carolina died on Election Day, November 3, 2020 at the age of 93. She leaves a legacy of courage, love, perseverance, faith, and hope to all she encountered.

Carolyn Cannady Evans was known as "CC" to her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She was born on April 11, 1927 in Dothan, Alabama to Grace Faircloth Cannady and Nicholas Boddie Cannady. She grew up in a loving family and with a close group of friends, maintaining many of her childhood and college

relationships throughout her life.

After graduation from Sweet Briar, she was married on June 22, 1949 to her devoted husband of 50 years, E. Hervey Evans Jr. of Laurinburg, North Carolina. Carolyn lived a very full life in Laurinburg, raising her children and nurturing and enjoying her relationships with family, extended family and friends. She also engaged actively in service — volunteering in her church, with the Pines of Carolina Girl Scouts, with the League of Women Voters, as a trustee of the Emma Willard School in Troy, New York, and in local organizations where her considerable energy, good judgment and wise counsel were invaluable.

After her children left for college, Carolyn enrolled at Pembroke University and graduated in 1998 with a master's degree in Service and Agency Health Counseling at age 71 and became a Licensed Professional Counselor. She practiced in her field for over ten years, with experience as Executive Director for Scots for Youth (1987-96) and with the SC Department of Mental Health. After her beloved husband's death in 2000, she moved to Reston, Virginia to be closer to three of her children, volunteering with Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) in Northern Virginia as a guardian ad litem serving the youth of that region.

She remained deeply committed to improving the lives of those around her, studying the daily newspaper cover-to-cover to learn and inform her contributions to many important causes. From 2009 to 2019, she lived at Ashby Ponds Community in Ashburn, Virginia where she made dear friends and volunteered for her local hospice organization, Sweet Briar College, and Immanuel Presbyterian Church in McLean, VA.

In 2019, she realized that she needed a different level of care and moved to Magnolia Glen Retirement Community in Raleigh, NC, closer to her daughters Mary Pat and Grace. They relished her close proximity, incorporating her into

their lives and visiting daily. After her death, her children helped her complete her final act of service, fulfilling her wish that her body be donated to the Duke University Medical School.

Carolyn is survived by her childhood friend, Celeste Hart of Dothan, Alabama. She is also survived by her children, Carolyn Evans Jackson (John G. Jackson) and Anne Borden Evans (William F. Wallace) of Great Falls, Virginia, Erasmus Hervey Evans III (Katherine Smith Evans) of Baltimore, Maryland, and Grace Read Evans (John J. Butler) and Mary Patterson Peters (Dan Peters) of Raleigh, North Carolina — as well as ten grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, beloved extended family and many friends. Her husband, E. Hervey Evans Jr. died in 2000.

A memorial service with covid-19 safety precautions will be held at Immanuel Presbyterian Church in McLean, Virginia in the near future at a date to be determined. There will also be a gathering for remembrances at Hillside Cemetery in Laurinburg North Carolina. Interments of her ashes will take place in the next year at Laurinburg Presbyterian Church and at Immanuel Presbyterian Church.

In lieu of flowers, please make any memorial gifts to support the work of Immanuel Presbyterian Church in McLean, VA <https://ipcmclean.org> or Laurinburg Presbyterian Church in Laurinburg, NC <http://laurinburgpres.com>,

or Transitions Life Care (Hospice) in Raleigh, NC https://transitionslifecare.org/.