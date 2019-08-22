ROWLAND — Ms. Carolyn McCullough, age 66 of Rowland, NC passed away on August 17, 2019.

Funeral Services are scheduled to be held on Saturday August 24, 2019 at the Beauty Spot United Methodist Church in Rowland, NC beginning at 3:00pm. The Reverend Livingston will officiate. The internment will follow immediately at the Beauty Spot Cemetery in Rowland, NC. The public visitation will be held Friday August 23, 2019 at the Lawrence Jackson Funeral Home Chapel in Laurinburg, NC between the hours of 2:00pm-6:00pm.

Ms. McCullough is survived by: One daughter; Carolyn Hamilton Wade. Two sons; Nathaniel Hamilton and Elton Hamilton. Four sisters; Mary H. Cuthbertson, Louise H. Lewis, Clementine H. Matthews, and Sharon Pighet. Two brothers; James Hamilton and William Hamilton.

Services of Comfort have been entrusted to the Lawrence Jackson Funeral Home of Laurinburg, NC