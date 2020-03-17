LAURINBURG — Carrie Lee Sports Cole, age 98 of Laurinburg entered into her home of rest on Monday, March 16, 2020.

She passed on 3-16, which was her favorite Bible verse, John 3:16. Ms. Carrie was a loving daughter of the late John A. and Maybelle Springs Sports, born in Sampson County on August 13, 1921. She was a woman of faith who dedicated her life to serving God, and loving and caring for her family. Along with being a homemaker, she retired after many years with Firestone. After retirement, she was the biscuit lady for Hardees and the doughnut lady for Winn Dixie. She was proud of winning an award in a biscuit making contest. Early in life, she served as a member of the Bennettsville Pentecostal Holiness Church. During her many years residing in Gastonia, she served as a member of the Gastonia Pentecostal

Holiness Church, before her transfer in 2006 to Northview Harvest Ministries. Always faithful, she loved her church and served in nearly all positions, including Sunday School Teacher of many classes and Women's Ministry Director. One of her great joys was their annual Easter Egg Event as she made the delicious frosting flowers for all to enjoy. Ms. Carrie enjoyed sharing funny stories and making others laugh. Her legacy of love and service will forever remain with her family as they cherish her precious memory.

Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by a son, Joseph C. Cole and brother, Johnny

Sports.

Until they meet again in heaven, she leaves behind her children, Joyce Blease (Pastor Kenneth Blease) of Laurinburg, NC, and Johnny R. Cole (Elizabeth) of Wagram, NC; daughter-in-law, Dawn Cole of Lexington, SC; her adoring grandchildren, Kimberly Hodge (Pastor Timothy Hodge) of Lexington, SC, Pastor Duane Blease (Alesha) of Laurinburg, NC, Michelle Prevatte (Marcus) of Lexington, SC, Melissa Fleming (Ian) of West Columbia, SC, Brenda Brown (Kevin) of Irmo, SC, Renee Cole of North Augusta, SC; J. Michael Cole (Elizabeth) of Daniel Island, SC; thirteen great grandchildren, two great-great grandchildren; her sisters, Pearl Norton of Laurinburg, NC and Grace Sollenburger of Cheraw, SC; sister-in-law, Norma Sports of Salisbury, MD, and a host of special nieces, nephews and many loving friends.

Private services will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at Northview Harvest Ministries with burial following in McCall Cemetery, Bennettsville, SC. Visitation attendance is limited and will be prior to the services on Thursday, beginning at 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at Northview Harvest Ministries.

Memorial donations are requested to be given to the Restoring Hope Center, which is a ministry of Northview Harvest Ministries, P.O. Box 1497, Laurinburg, NC 28353.

Services entrusted to Richard Boles Funeral Service.