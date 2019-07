McCOLL, S.C. — Catherine "Darlene" Cheek, age 73 of McColl, SC passed away, Tuesday, July 9, 2019.

A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be conducted at 4:00 p.m. Friday, July 12, 2019 at the McColl Pentecostal Holiness Church officiated by Rev. D.J. Byrd. A private interment will be at a later date.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. on Thursday evening at Richard Boles Funeral Service. Services entrusted to Richard Boles Funeral Service.