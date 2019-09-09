LAURINBURG— Cathy Peele Odom passed away peacefully surrounded by family and friends on Sunday, September 8, 2019 at the age of 63.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Thursday, September 12, 2019 at the Richard Boles Funeral Service Chapel, officiated by Pastor Jerry Shaw. Burial will follow in Pinecrest Cemetery.

Cathy was born January 14, 1956 in Scotland County, daughter of the late Merritt "Bob" Peele, Jr. and Sue Stanton Peele. She worked many years with Curt & Hazels Seafood and Stanton's Barbecue & Fish Camp. She was a proud member of Antioch United Methodist Church of Bennettsville where she enjoyed Bible Study and family nights with her special Antioch friends. She loved working with her flowers, talking on the phone and Facebook, but, her heart was her son, Tom Tom, her grandbabies, Jaiden and Jace and Tom's friend, Brooke Roller.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Billy Davis.

Cathy is survived by her son, Thomas O'Neal English, Jr., and fiancé, Brooke Roller, her two precious grandsons, Jaiden and Jace English, all of Rockingham, North Carolina; a brother, Richard L. Peele (Marie) and sisters, Bobbie Sue Davis, Carolyn Paul (Petie), all of Bennettsville, South Carolina, Diane P. Conyers (Charles) of Lexington, South Carolina, along with so many friends that loved her dearly.

Visitation will be from 6 until 8 p.m. Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at Richard Boles Funeral Service.

Memorials may be made to Antioch United Methodist Church, 500 Antioch Church Road, Bennettsville, South Carolina 29512, The , or to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105.