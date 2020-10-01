SHALOTTE — Cecil Hoyt Logan, Jr, 75, of Supply died Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at Seacoast Medical Center.

Mr. Logan was born in Scotland County, North Carolina on July 8, 1945 and was the son of Cecil Hoyt Logan, Sr. and Sarah Terry Logan. He was a police officer with Laurinburg Police Department in Laurinburg, North Carolina until 1974 when joined the Ocean Isle Beach Police Department. After his work with Ocean Isle Beach he joined Brunswick County Sheriff's Department as a detective. During the 1980's he became the Emergency Management Coordinator for Brunswick County and served in that position until 2003. He also served many years with Shallotte Volunteer Rescue Squad and Ocean Isle Beach Fire Department. In most recent years, he was employed with The Rod and Reel Shop in Holden Beach.

He is survived by his mother, Sarah T. Logan of Laurinburg; his wife, Crystal L. Logan of Supply; two sons, Keith Logan of Longs, South Carolina and Mark Logan and wife Becky of Chesapeake, Virginia; four grandchildren, Dalton, Bradlee, Andrianna, and Cole; a brother, Michael Logan of Pikesville, North Carolina; a sister, Wanda Livingston of Laurinburg.

Graveside Funeral Services with military honors will be Monday, October 5, 2020 at twelve noon at Hillside Memorial Park in Laurinburg, North Carolina with Reverend Al Milliken officiating.

The family will receive friends Sunday afternoon October 4, 2020 from two o'clock until four o'clock at White Funeral and Cremation Service, 3660 Express Drive, Shallotte, North Carolina.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Long Bay Artificial Reef Association, 124 W Island Drive, Oak Island, NC 28465 and Brunswick County Animal Services, 429 Green Swamp Rd NW, Supply, NC 28462

You may offer online condolences at www.shallottefunerals.com

White Funeral and Cremation Service, Shallotte.