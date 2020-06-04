LAURINBURG — Chadwyn "Chad" Hunter Jacobs, age 23 of Laurinburg passed away from a courageous battle with cancer on June 2, 2020.
Funeral services for family will be 3:00 p.m. Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Northview Harvest Ministries, with burial following in Hillside Memorial Park. A time of viewing will be on Saturday prior to the service from 1:30 until 3:00 p.m. at Northview Harvest Ministries.
Due to COVID-19 mandates, to ensure public safety attendance will be limited.
Services entrusted to Richard Boles Funeral Services.
Published in Laurinburg Exchange from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.