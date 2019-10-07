Charles "Allen" Burgess, age 56 of Bennettsville, South Carolina, formerly of Laurinburg, passed away Sunday, October 6, 2019.

Funeral services will be 3:00 p.m., Thursday, October 10, 2019 at Laurel Hill Baptist Church, officiated by Pastor Don Malpass. Burial will follow in Hillside Memorial Park.

Allen was born November 17, 1962 in Scotland County, only son of the late Charles Edward Burgess and Mildred Fields Skamperle. He was a Veteran who proudly served in the United States Army, serving in Germany, European Theatre, South East Asia and the Persian Gulf War. Allen was an avid sports fan of the UNC Tarheels and the Oklahoma Sooners. He loved hot rods and was an avid fan of Dale Earnhardt. He had a special love for animals, especially his K-9 companions.

He is survived by his mother, Millie Skamperle; sisters, Jackie Baum (Mike), Sheila Green (Ray), all of Laurinburg, Cyndie Woessner of Maxton; nieces, Miranda Quick, Erika Mathews (Jacob), Courtney Driggers (Ronald), Leslie Craddock; great nieces and nephews, Nicholas West, Cameron West, Jackson West, Tanner Carlisle, Cali Carlisle, Emma Grace Mathews, Caleb Daniel Mathews, Preslie Carlisle; his special K-9 companions, Boy and Girl, along with many friends.

A time of visitation will be from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at Laurel Hill Baptist Church.

In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial donations to be given to Scotland Regional Hospice, P.O. Box 1033, Laurinburg, NC 28353, the Scotland County Humane Society or the Marlboro County Humane Society.

Services entrusted to Richard Boles Funeral Service.