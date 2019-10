BENNETTSVILLE, South Carolina — Charles "Allen" Burgess, age 56, of Bennettsville formerly of Laurinburg, North Carolina passed away Sunday, October 6, 2019.

Funeral services will be 3 p.m., Thursday, October 10, 2019 at Laurel Hill Baptist Church, officiated by Pastor Don Malpass. Burial will follow in Hillside Memorial Park.

A time of visitation will be from 6 until 8 p.m., Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at Richard Boles Funeral Service.

Services entrusted to Richard Boles Funeral Service.