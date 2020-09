MAXTON — Charles Edward Cook, 84, of Maxton, departed this life on Sunday, September 13, 2020. Graveside services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, September 19, 2020, at Hillside Memorial Park Cemetery in Laurinburg, NC.

Viewing and visitation will be held from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. Friday, September 18, 2020, at Purcell Funeral Home, Laurinburg. Services are entrusted to Purcell Funeral Home & Cremation Services.