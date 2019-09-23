GIBSON — Charles Everett Williams, age 83 of Gibson, went to his heavenly home on Sunday, September 22, 2019.

Charles was a son of the late Charlie C. and Nellie Lee Williams born June 10, 1936 at his home in Laurel Hill. He faithfully served since 1947 as a member of the Springfield Church where he was the former Assistant Sunday School Superintendent and sang with the church quartet. He worked as a butcher retiring after 43 years of loyal service with Z.V. Pate, Inc.

Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by a brother, Thomas Bogart Williams. Charles leaves behind his wife of 60 years, Ava Lee Clark Williams of the home; sons, Kemp Williams (Jim) of Herndon, VA, Tony Williams (Crystal) of Laurel Hill, Sandy Williams (Gloria) of Laurinburg; his sisters, Eddie W. Pate of Laurinburg, Almenia W. Stevens (Larry) of Aberdeen, Wanda W. Sheppard (Charles) of Maxton; his grandchildren, Catherine Henson (Patrick) of

Morganton, Amber Flowers (Jay) of Laurinburg, and great grandchildren, Parker, Gracie and Paisley. He is also survived by his nieces, nephews, his church family and many friends.

Funeral services will be 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at the Springfield Church of God officiated by Pastor David Shoemake. Burial will follow the service in Hillside Memorial Park. The family will receive friends prior to the service on Wednesday, beginning at 1 p.m.until 3 p.m. at the church.

Memorial donations are requested to be given in his memory to the Springfield Church of God, 10101 Gibson Road, Laurel Hill, NC 28351.