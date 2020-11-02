1/
Charles Perkins Jr.
Laurel Hill — Charles Perkins, Jr., 80, passed away Saturday, October 31, 2020 at Scotland Memorial Hospital.

A graveside service was held at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at Hillside Memorial Park, officiated by Pastor Robin Jones.

Born August 9, 1940 in Scotland County, he was a son of the late Charlie and Molly White Perkins. He retired from Springs Mills after 35 years of service in the maintenance department. Mr. Perkins was a member of Gibson United Methodist Church. He enjoyed horses, guns, mechanics, Fords, fishing and made knives.

He is survived by his daughters, Kim Kottyan (Tim), Tracy Mounce (Randall), Sherry Peele all of Laurel Hill and Gina Leggett (Ron) of Laurinburg; six grandchildren; and one great grandchild. He is preceded in death by his brothers, Donald Perkins and Jimmy Perkins.

Memorials may be made to Carolina Donor Services, Attn: Kirk Mezelle, CFO, 909 E. Arlington Blvd., Greenville, NC 27858 or Gibson United Methodist Church, 13241 McLaurin St., Gibson, NC 28343Carolina Donor Services

Bumgarner Family Funeral Service and Crematorium is serving the family.

Online condolences may be made at www.bumgarnerfunerals.com



Published in Laurinburg Exchange from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2020.
