LAURINBURG — Charles Ronald Martin, age 74 of Laurinburg passed away on Saturday, December 14, 2019.

Born June 14, 1945 in Springfield, Illinois, Charles was a loving son of the late David Ira Martin and Mary Summers Martin and the devoted husband to the late Willie Faye Martin. He proudly served in the United States Navy and the United States Army with the 82nd Airborne. Charles retired after 25 years of service from Eaton Corporation. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping and also bowling. His greatest joy was sharing time with his family.

In addition to his parents and wife, he is preceded in death by granddaughters, Skylar Gibson and Hayven Gibson; a brother, James Martin and sisters, Marilyn Gentry, Margie Fletcher and Myra Edwards. Charles is survived by his children, daughter, Sheila Martin Taylor (Edward) of Laurinburg and sons, Charles Ronald Martin II (LeEtta) of Warsaw, NY and James Patrick Martin (Lisa) of Greenwood, SC; grandchildren, Lee Gibson, Brandon Gibson, Ryan Gibson, Ronnie Martin, Hailey Martin, Brian Martin, Jason Martin, Christopher Martin, and great grandchildren, Tristan Gibson, Aiden Gibson, Brantley Gibson, Rylynne Gibson, Kayden Martin, Jaxon Gibson and a host of loving family and friends.

A celebration of life memorial service with military honors will be 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at the Richard Boles Funeral Service Chapel. The family will receive friends prior to the service on Wednesday beginning at 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Services entrusted to Richard Boles Funeral Service.