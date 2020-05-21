LAURINBURG — Christopher "Chris" Flowers Age 33 passed away Sunday May 17 in Chapel Hill,NC. A Private Graveside Service will be held Saturday May 23rd at 12:00 noon at Stewartsville Cemetery in Laurinburg. He is survived by his father Boyd Evans and Mother Barbara Prince Evans both of Laurinburg, His son Christian McNeil, daughters Anya Flowers, Kristyia Gibson, Jewel Ellis and Amina Gibson all of Laurinburg. His brothers Stevie McInnis, Tavares Smith, Derrick Prince and La'Quinton Williams all of Laurinbug and his sister Shaquandra Denise Prince(Nerl) Prince of Laurinburg. McPhatter Funeral Home is in charge of Services.



