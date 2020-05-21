Christopher "Chris" Flowers
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Christopher's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LAURINBURG — Christopher "Chris" Flowers Age 33 passed away Sunday May 17 in Chapel Hill,NC. A Private Graveside Service will be held Saturday May 23rd at 12:00 noon at Stewartsville Cemetery in Laurinburg. He is survived by his father Boyd Evans and Mother Barbara Prince Evans both of Laurinburg, His son Christian McNeil, daughters Anya Flowers, Kristyia Gibson, Jewel Ellis and Amina Gibson all of Laurinburg. His brothers Stevie McInnis, Tavares Smith, Derrick Prince and La'Quinton Williams all of Laurinbug and his sister Shaquandra Denise Prince(Nerl) Prince of Laurinburg. McPhatter Funeral Home is in charge of Services.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Laurinburg Exchange from May 21 to May 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McPhatter Funeral Home Inc
9701 Malloy Ave
Laurel Hill, NC 28351
(910) 462-2345
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved