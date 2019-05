LAURINBURG — Christopher R. Chavis, 47, of 17900 Farmwood Drive, Laurinburg passed away on 4/28/19.

He is survived by his girlfriend of 9 years, Jennifer McArthur, of the home, his mother Kathy Wright (Dwayne) of Laurel Hill, his sister Rickie Lee Doren of Laurinburg, his brother Ryan Doren of Southern Pines and a host of family and friends.

A memorial service will be held on May 11 at 5 p.m. at the Old Laurel Hill Church, 15301 McFarland Rd., Laurinburg.