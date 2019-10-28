ROCKINGHAM — Cindy Hickman Lee, age 53, entered her heavenly home on Saturday morning, October 26, 2019 at her home in Rockingham. She was surrounded by her loving family.

Cindy is survived by her husband, Gregory Lee and sons, Kevin Lee (Jenny) and Jonathan Lee (Katie) all of Rockingham; her brother, Buddy Hickman (Kaye), sisters, Jan Burney (Willis) and Betty Jo Smith (Jamie); sisters-in-law, Daphne Lee Smith (Thomas), Joanie Lee, and Charlene Lee (Darrin McInerney); nieces and nephews; Lisa Hickman and Blake Hickman, Tyler Smith and Ashley Smith, Brandi Locklear (Nathaniel Locklear), Rhiannon Lee and Matthew Lee; great-niece, Skylia Locklear and great-nephews, Nate and Bentley Locklear.

Services celebrating her life will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at Faith Missionary Baptist Church with Reverend Travis Wilkerson officiating. Burial will follow the service in Ellerbe. The family will receive friends prior to the service on Tuesday beginning at 11:00 a.m. until 12:45 p.m. at Faith Missionary Baptist Church.

The family requests in lieu of flowers, for memorial donations to be given in Cindy's memory to the Faith Missionary Baptist Church Fellowship Hall Building Fund, 276 Hatcher Road, Rockingham, NC 28379.

Services entrusted to Richard Boles Funeral Service, Laurinburg, NC.