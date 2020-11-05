LAUREL HILL — Mr. Clayton Eugene Parks, Jr. of Laurel Hill, NC., passed away Sunday November 1, 2020 at the

age of 56.

Clayton was born October 13, 1964 to the late Clayton E. Parks, Sr.

He is survived by his daughter, Candace Passaro (Mike) of Cary, NC; three grandchildren, Grayson, Roman, and Aslan Passaro; his mother Mary E. Parks of Laurel Hill, NC; a brother, Darian W. Parks of Laurel Hill, NC.

A graveside memorial service will be held 2pm Sunday, November 08, 2020 at Raeford Cemetery, US 401 Business, Raeford, NC.

Services have been entrusted to Crumpler Funeral Home of Raeford.

