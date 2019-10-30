LAURINBURG — Cornelia Elizabeth "Lib" Caulder, age 91 of Laurinburg passed to her heavenly home on Wednesday, October 30, 2019.

She leaves behind her children, Deanna Morgan of Laurinburg, Joe Caulder (Pauline) of Laurel Hill, Wanda Birchfield of Laurinburg, Phil Caulder (Loretta) of Hamlet, Tammie Gibson (Whit) of Laurinburg; grandchildren, Mickey Morgan (Michelle), Chris Morgan (Holly), Kevin Birchfield (Wendy), Mike Milligan (Chris), Jonathan Milligan (Melissa), Tonya Clark, Wendy Flowers; her many great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren along with a host of nieces and nephews.

Services to celebrate her life will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at the Richard Boles Funeral Service Chapel with burial following in Hillside Memorial Park. Pastor Michael Malpass will officiate the services. The family will receive friends prior to the service on Saturday from 1:00 until 2:00 p.m. at Richard Boles Funeral Service and other times at the home of her daughter, Tammie Gibson.

Services entrusted to Richard Boles Funeral Service.