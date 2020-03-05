LAURINBURG — Crystal Dawn Johnson, age 44 of Laurinburg passed away Tuesday, March 3, 2020.

Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. Sunday, March 8, 2020 at the Richard Boles Funeral Service Chapel. A private interment will be at a later date.

Crystal was born May 10, 1975 in Scotland County, a daughter of Debra Byrd Ring and the late Richard Allen Johnson. She was currently employed with the Campbell Soup Company, always an encouraging, strong leader who loved to share her opinion. She always had a smile on her face, loved children and traveling. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family.

Crystal is survived by her son, Zachary James Johnson of Laurel Hill; daughters, Debra Dawn Nicole Kyle and Hannah Olivia Kyle, both of Laurinburg; mother, Debra Byrd Ring of Laurel Hill; brother, Richard Johnson, Jr. of Pinehurst; sister, Heather Clanton of Laurel Hill, along with a host of loving family and many friends.

Visitation will be from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m., Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Richard Boles Funeral Service.

Services entrusted to Richard Boles Funeral Service.