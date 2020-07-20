MAXTON — Cynthia JoAnne Gibson Thompson was born July 6, 1935 in Maxton, North Carolina, the only child of the late Joshua Thomas Gibson and Edna Noble Gibson. She was a devoted Christian and retired after many years in the retail industry. JoAnne loved puzzles, word searches, fishing, reading novels, watching action and western movies, and caring for house plants. Her greatest joy was sharing quality time with her family, especially with grandchildren.

Family was the most important to JoAnne. Growing up, she always planned to have a big family. She loved everyone and never met a stranger. She was a strong woman who instilled the same trait to her children and grandchildren. Surrounded

by her loving family, JoAnne passed away to her Heavenly home on Friday, July 17, 2020 at the age of 85.

Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by daughter, Nanci Dawn Durand Revels; sons-in-law, Troy Caulder, Randy Lynn Johnson; grandchildren, Brandon Scott Jordan and Halona Faith Lowery.

JoAnne is survived by her children, son, Norman Keith Hardin (Gail) of Carthage; daughters, Jo Ellen Caulder of Kernersville, Kelly Denise Seals of the home, and Leslie Seals (Kendrick Harrington) of Maxton; ten grandchildren, Crystal Johnson (John Beasley), Amy Jo Branch (Kenneth Branch), William Jarrett Durand (Shana Gibson), Wendy Michelle Cox (David Cox), Kristy Lee Hardin (Daniel Frye), Joshua Keith Hardin (Marilyn Hayes), Lindsay DeAnne McPherson (Shawn McNeill), Ryan Thompson Castillo (Raul Castillo), Kala Nicole Seals (Joey Thomas), Kiersten LeAnne Lowery (Caleb Lowery); two step grandchildren, Emily Lauren Bishop (Michael Bishop) and Erin Thomas Jett (Meaghan Jett); thirty six great grandchildren, six great-great grandchildren. JoAnne is also survived by a host of special friends, Timmy Seals, Jeff Revels, Linda Jarboe, Lamar Jackson, George Durand, and Carolyn "Coot" Paul.

Services were held on Monday, July 20, 2020 at the Richard Boles Funeral Service Chapel officiated by Rev. Gary McMillan

Services entrusted to Richard Boles Funeral Service.