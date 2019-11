LAURINBURG — Cynthia Marie Gore Locklear, age 60 of Laurinburg passed away Tuesday, November 26, 2019.

Funeral services will be 3:00 p.m., Sunday, December 1, 2019 at the Crossway Baptist Church, officiated by Rev. Nathan Locklear. Burial will follow in Hillside Memorial Park.

Visitation will be from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m., Saturday, November 30, 2019 at Richard Boles Funeral Service.

Memorial donations may be given in Cynthia's memory to the Crossway Baptist Church.