MAXTON — Daniel "Dan" Andrew Ormsby, 77, of Maxton, passed away Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at Morrison Manor.

A funeral service with Masonic Rites will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, March 1, 2019 at McDougald Funeral Home Bumgarner Chapel, officiated by Interim Minister, Michael L. McGehee. Burial will be private in Smyrna Cemetery.

Born December 28, 1941 in Richmond County, he was a son of the late James Furman and Annie Lee Short Ormsby. Dan retired from Pilkington/LOF after twenty five years of service.

He was a graduate of Rockingham High School and played third base and pitcher. He was a member of Hamlet Lodge #532. Dan loved to hunt and fish and had his lifetime sportsman's license. He taught his children the love of the outdoors. He could fix and repair anything and passed that on to his children.

He is survived by his best friend of 25 years, Mary S. Sutherland of the home; children, Pam Vinegar (Tommy) of Bend, AL, Andy Ormsby (Sharon) of Laurel Hill, Reynolds Sutherland (Jami) of Hamlet and Laurin Sutherland of Laurel Hill; one brother, James F. Ormsby, Jr. (Judy) of Gastonia; seven grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; and his favorite pet, Peaches who went everywhere with him.

The family will receive friends Thursday, February 28, 2019 at McDougald Funeral Home and Crematorium from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. Memorials may be made to Scotland Regional Hospice, P.O. Box 1033, Laurinburg, N.C. 28353 or Hamlet Masonic Lodge, c/o W.P. Horne, Jr., 100 Wallace Street, Hamlet, NC 28345. McDougald Funeral Home and Crematorium is serving the family.

