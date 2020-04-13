Daniel "Danny" Frank Coulter, Sr., 73, passed away on Sunday, April 12, 2020 at Regency Hospital in Florence, SC.

Born October 28, 1946 in Anderson, IN he was a son of the late Harry Alvin Coulter and Ida Lucille (Lucy) Gray Coulter. Danny served in the US Army for 6 years and served as Sergeant in the 545 th First Calvary Division in Vietnam. He was awarded the Bronze Star Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal and Two Overseas Bars. He served as President of the Vietnam Veterans Association in Laurinburg and was a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars and the American Legion both in Laurinburg. He was owner and Operator of Danny's 66 on Atkinson Street in Laurinburg from 1973 until retirement in 2013.

After retirement, he took on many roles in the community as a volunteer. He was a member of Scotland County Historical Properties where he worked endless hours at the John Blue Property overseeing the restoration of the John Blue Train and tracks. With the help of his fellow Knights, they built the Train Station and Tunnel for the train. He loved keeping the train running during the John Blue Festival with his mechanical skills. He also organized the movement and installation of the Windmill on the John Blue Property and planned and organized the building of the restroom facilities and picnic facilities. He volunteered with the Rural Heritage Center where he restored a vintage city of Laurinburg Police Motorcycle which is now on display. Danny was a member of the Red Cross where he served on "Fire Call" helping families in their time of need. He also volunteered with Food Community Service, picking up food and supplies from the Food Bank and delivering to Scotland County.

Danny was a faithful member of Saint Mary Catholic Church since 1972 where he served as Grand Knight of the Knights of Columbus. He also served as an Usher during Mass for many years and loved working and volunteering for the St. Mary's Fish Fry.

He was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Maura Coulter of the home; son, Danny Coulter, Jr., of Laurinburg; daughter, Holly Morgan of Greensboro; granddaughters, Mackenzie Brooke Morgan and Taylor Elizabeth Morgan; brothers and sisters, Joanne Stutes of Lake Charles, LA, Joyce Harris of Plant City, FL, Marilyn Roughton of Hamlet, NC and Ronald Coulter of Middletown, IN; and many nieces, nephews,

great nieces and great nephews. He is preceded in death by his brothers and sisters, James "Jim" Coulter, Marie "Mogie" Chiamis and Jackie Miller.

Due to COVID-19, a celebration of Danny's life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions may be made Saint Mary Catholic Church, PO Box 1148, Laurinburg, NC 28353.

Bumgarner Family Funeral Service and Crematorium is serving the Coulter family.

Online condolences can be made at www.bumgarnerfunerals.com.