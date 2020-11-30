LAURINBURG — Dannie Whitley Hill, 75, passed away Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Morrison Manor.

A funeral service will be 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 2 2020 at Northview Harvest Ministries, officiated by Pastor Michael Price and Rev. Kenneth Blease. Burial will follow in Hillside Memorial Park. Due to Covid-19, seating will be limited and please practice social distancing. Attendees must wear a mask or face covering. For those unable to attend, the service will be livestreamed on the funeral home's Facebook page.

Born January 21, 1945 in Mecklenburg County, she was a daughter of the late Daniel Philip and Mary Marrine Keenan Whitley. She retired as a nurse with the Scotland County Health Department with 32 plus years of service and attended Mt. Beulah Pentecostal Holiness Church in Rockingham. She enjoyed baking, watching birds and flowers in her yard and adult coloring.

She is survived by her daughters, Tammy Hill and her fiancé, Roy Sampson and Cynthia Foland and her husband Billy all of Laurinburg; her siblings, Mary Long (Joe) of Mint Hill, John Whitley (Margaret) of Charlotte and Robert Whitley (Brenda) of Mint Hill; two grandchildren, Kaitlyn Elizabeth Foland and Parker Hill Foland; her sister-in-law Carolyn Watson (David) of Red Springs; her best friend of over 40 years, Sarah Riggins; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 43 years, Roy Hill and her sister, Muriel Whitley.

Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at Bumgarner Family Funeral Service and Crematorium.

Bumgarner Family Funeral Service is serving the Hill family.

Online condolences may be made at www.bumgarnerfunerals.com.