LAUREL HILL — Mr. Darrick Sims, age 40, passed away on Januray 12, 2020 at the Scotland Memorial Hospital in Laurinburg, NC.

Funeral Services for Mr. Sims are scheduled for Thursday January 16, 2020 at the Laurel Hill First Baptist Church in Laurel Hill, NC beginning at 1:00pm. The Reverend Kenneth Johnson will officiate. The internment will follow immediately at the Robinson Cemeterry in Laurel Hill, NC. The public viewing will be held on Wednesday January 15, 2020 at the Lawrence Jackson Funeral Home Chapel in Laurinburg, NC between the hours of 12:00-5:00pm.

Those left to cherish his memory as well as celebrate his legacy are his mother; Jimmie Sims, two brothers; Rodrick Sims of Charlotte, NC, and Timothy Sims of Laurel Hill, NC.

Services of Comfort have been confidently entrusted to the Lawrence Jackson Funeral Home of Laurinburg, NC.