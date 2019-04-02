PENNSBORO — David Alan Jennings, 76, of Pennsboro, WV, departed this life at his home surrounded by his family on March 31, 2019; following a long battle with heart disease.

David is survived by his wife, Linda Britton Jennings, whom he married on June 12, 1976. He is also survived by the delights of his life, two children; Alicia Elizabeth Heffern (Seth) of Laurinburg, NC and Matthew Austin Jennings of Middlebourne, WV and his two precious granddaughters, Gabriella Giselle and Celia Rae Heffern, Laurinburg, NC.

Funeral services will be 11am, Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at the McCullough-Rogers Funeral Home, Pennsboro, WV with Rev. Bill Dawson officiating. Burial will follow in the South Fork Eastern Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6pm-8pm on Tuesday, at the funeral home.