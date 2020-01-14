MCCOLL, S.C.— David Earl Wiggins, Sr., age 68 of McColl, South Carolina passed away, January 11, 2020.

David was born March 1, 1951 in Marlboro County, son of the late Willie and Dollie Mae Wiggins. He was a hard worker in the construction business and retired after many years of service. He attended Salem Holiness Church and loved to fish in his leisure time. David loved his family and friends and especially loved watching his grandchildren on video.

Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his brothers, Frank Wiggins, Frazier Wiggins; sisters, Betty Milligan and Dorothy White.

David leaves behind his wife, Pam Flowers of Laurinburg; sons, David Earl Wiggins, Jr. (Rabz) of Afghanistan, Mark Anthony Wiggins of the Philippines; brother, Jimmy Wiggins (Violet) of McColl, SC; grandchildren, Elizabeth Mary Wiggins, Taylor Ann Wiggins, Caleb Dave Wiggins; great grandchild, Hayden White; special niece and caregiver, Wessie Wiggins "Lil Bit", special friend and care taker, Bobbie Jo Herndon; our baby Pekingese, "Poo-Pie", along with many nieces, nephews and many friends.

A special thanks to Regency Southern Care Hospice for all their loving care for David during his illness.

A Memorial Service will be planned for a later date.

Services entrusted to Richard Boles Funeral Service.