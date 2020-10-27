LAURINBURG — David Edward Roller, age 65, of Laurinburg, went to be with his heavenly father on Sunday October 25, 2020.

He was born on December 28, 1954 in Laurel Hill, NC, to the late Russell and Bessie Roller. David grew up in Laurel Hill Baptist Church. It was there he grew to love God. David discovered his passion and talent for the game of baseball and would later become an All-American catcher at Methodist College where he graduated.

After moving back to Scotland County with his son, Russell, David began working with Scotland County Schools where he worked in maintenance, became a teacher, and later retired as the school system's Transportation Director. It was early in his career with the school system that he met his loving wife Jeanne and became father to his two daughters. David became well known for this avid love of the game of Golf where he not only loved the game, but the fellowship with friends it brought. David held many titles including coach, teacher, handyman, fisherman, golfer, friend, 'Papa', father, and husband. However, his proudest title would be servant of God and never missed an opportunity to spread the gospel.

Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his son, Russell Glen Roller.

David leaves behind his loving wife, Jeanne Roller of the home; daughters and their husband Mallory Wemple (Tim) of Wendell, and Jessica Haywood (Josh) of Pinehurst; brother, Randy Roller of Hamlet; and grandchildren Kaitlyn Roller, Jack Haywood, Kennedy Wemple, Tripp Wemple, and Bailey Haywood.

Funeral services to celebrate David's life will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at the Laurel Hill Baptist Church with burial following in Hillside Memorial Park. A visitation will be held prior to services on Thursday, beginning at 1:30 p.m. at the church.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to Laurel Hill Baptist Church at 9650 Morgan Street, Laurel Hill, NC 28351 or Scotland Regional Hospice, P.O. Box 1033, Laurinburg, NC 28353.

Services entrusted to Richard Boles Funeral Service.